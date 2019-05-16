CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

SINGLE LADIES: Ciara Finally Tells Parts Of The Prayer That Got Her A GOOD MAN

0 reads
Leave a comment
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Ciara told us she used to say a special prayer for a good man before she found Russell Wilson and single ladies all over the world have been waiting on her to give the details because clearly it worked.

via: TheShaderoom

Cici said she prayed for “a God-fearing man. I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I’ve gained from the experience that I’m going through.”

She added that she also prayed for what she needed. “I prayed for a man that loved kids, because, obviously me having my son, if you’re gonna love me you’ve got to love him. I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore so someone that was gonna edify my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!”

#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love

23 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love

#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love

SINGLE LADIES: Ciara Finally Tells Parts Of The Prayer That Got Her A GOOD MAN was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
A$AP Ferg ft. A$AP Rocky “Pups,” Tech N9ne…
 17 hours ago
05.17.19
Did Trey Songz Just Have A Baby?
 21 hours ago
05.16.19
Yo Gotti’s Tour Bus Reportedly Riddled With Bullets…
 21 hours ago
05.17.19
Joyner Lucas Shoots Down Tomi Lahren Chat After…
 21 hours ago
05.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close