Yo Gotti’s Tour Bus Reportedly Riddled With Bullets In Drive-By Shooting

Rappers may want to reconsider how they travel when they’re on the road. Tour busses have been getting targeted left and right lately, but luckily more often than not there’s no real physical damage done.

Well, physical damage to human beings, I mean. The buses have certainly taken on their fair share of vandalism. Check it out.

NASHVILLE, TN – Yo Gotti’s tour bus was reportedly shot up outside of a Tennessee venue on Tuesday night (May 14).

According to Fox 13 Nashville, police responded to the scene at approximately 11:30 p.m. local time following Gotti’s free concert at Mercy Lounge.

