Ricky & Morty Creators Offer Real Life Cartoon Character Kanye West His Own Episode

Kanye West right now is a walking cartoon, so this offer might be right up his alley. West, who is a well-known superfan of the Adult Swim animated sitcom Rick & Morty got an offer from the show’s creators to pen and star in his own episode.

Creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland gushed over the idea of having Yeezy come through and sprinkle some of his “free thinking” on one of the 70 episodes given to them by Cartoon Network which just recently announced the show will return November 2019.

When asked about getting MAGA Ye involved with the show by The Blast, the showrunners added:

“We fucking love Kanye, man.[He’s] a kindred spirit, genius, visionary. If that guy had the support to do all the ideas he has in his head, it would be fucking Elon Musk 2.0.”

Yeah, we don’t know about all of that, but Harmon followed that up by saying that Chicago rapper is “always welcome” with Roiland extending the invite to Ye for him to lend his voice to the show. Harmon who probably knows how much that Kanye likes to be hands-on with anything he is involved took things even farther:

“I’m giving him an episode, I’m making it official. We have 70! He can have one. Kanye, you can have an episode.” Roiland added even more flair to the invite by asking Yeezy to hang out with them and joining them in penning an episode.

“Come hang out, write a Rick & Morty episode with us. It’ll be the Kanye episode. I’m so down. That would be fucking amazing, actually.”

Kanye’s admiration for Rick & Morty is no secret, he Tweeted as much expressing his excitement for sitcoms return for its fourth season and fan art of himself and his wife Kim Kardashian West animated Rick & Morty style.

https://t.co/eUnzwhr72z This is the greatest news This is my favorite show I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each — ye (@kanyewest) May 10, 2018

It’s a safe bet that this will indeed happen, but it wouldn’t be the first time Kanye guest starred on an animated show. We cannot forget his unofficial casting on South Park back in 2009 which blasted the rapper, by mocking his love for autotune, fish sticks and monster ego. West took to his blog to clap back at the Comedy Central raunchy cartoon for its portrayal of him on the show. This time around, given that he will have creative control, he will be able to paint his own narrative.

