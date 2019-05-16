DJ Khaled Announces Colla With Nipsey Hussle “Higher”, & Proceeds To Go To Nip’s Children

We’re now going on two months since beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle was taken away from us in a senseless act of violence and while we’re still coming to grips that we’ll never hear from him again we find a little solace in knowing his and acts of kindness will reverberate throughout Hip-Hop history so long as we keep his memory alive.

Yesterday DJ Khaled did his part when he posted a touching tribute to the Victory Lap artist on his IG page in which he announced the release of their collaboration cut dubbed “Higher” and how they put down the track just days before Nip was murdered.

“Just days prior, he shared his energy and positivity with me on a video set for a song called “Higher.” After much prayer and reflection; and with the full blessing of the Asghedom family, I am sharing that moment with the world.”

To further honor the memory and family of Nip, Khaled stated that they are “donating 100% of all our proceeds from “Higher” to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.” Well done, sir.

Nipsey Hussle and DJ Khaled’s “Higher” is one of the cuts to be included in Khaled’s upcoming album Father of Asahd which drops this Friday (May 17).

Check out the post below.

