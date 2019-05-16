Cincinnati: Should You be Allowed To Certain Amount Of Marijuana???

Should you be allowed to have a certain amount of Marijuana? That’s the question the people want to know.

The great weed debate took place yesterday inside city hall.

Council members went back and forth about it for about an hour before deciding to hold off on a vote. Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman has brought up the idea of having a special session to discuss the topic.

Currently, the majority of city council members support the idea. (FOX19)

Fasho Thoughts:

Do you support the cause?

How do you feel?

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 3 hours ago

