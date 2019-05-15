Tidal To Premiere DJ Khaled Doc ‘Father of Asahd’

For heads who’ve been up on the culture for a long time they know tt’s been a long road to superstardom for DJ Khaled and now Tidal is gearing up to screen a documentary on the Miami DJ turned entrepreneur called Father of Asahd: The Album Experience.

This Friday (May 17), TIDAL subscribers will be able to view DJ Khalid in his element as they document how the “We The Best” producer goes about his business while crafting his latest project Father of Asahd.

The documentary offers an inside look into what promises to be Khaled’s biggest record yet. Once the world has had a chance listen to the full body of work, the superstar will then sit down with Elliott Wilson for an in-depth discussion about the project. TIDAL members will be able to view documentary, live CRWN interview and replay on TIDAL.com/DJKhaled.

The CRWN interview is now going down at The Apollo in Harlem. Sounds like fun. Will you be checking for Father of Asahd this Friday? Let us know.

Peep the album cover below as well.

