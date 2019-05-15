CLOSE
‘Wu-Tang: Of Mics And Men Soundtrack’ EP Tied To Showtime Doc Drops Friday

New music from the slums of Shaolin...

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men soundtrack

Source: Mass Appeal / Mass Appeal

Mass Appeal’s Wu-Tang Clan documentary Of Mics and Men on Showtime will surely put you in the mood for new music after the heavy does of nostalgia. Right on cue, today (May 15), Mass Appeal Records/36 Chambers announced that the Wu-Tang: Of Mics And Men Soundtrack will drop this Friday.

The soundtrack is an EP at a short and sweet seven tracks, three of which are skits (which are outtakes from the series that didn’t make the final cut). The first single is the brolic “On That Sht Again,” featuring Ghostface Killah and RZA.

“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men is the definitive docuseries that explores and reveals our careers spanning over 25 years. The accompanying soundtrack is a great dose of some of those Men back on those Mics again,” said RZA via a press statement.

Listen to “On That Sht Again,” and check out the EP’s tracklisting, below. Vinyl and special exclusive bundles will be available for pre-order on shop.massappeal.com while a physical release will be out this summer.

Tracklist:

  1. On That Sht Again – Ghostface Killah, RZA
  2. Seen A Lot of Things – Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Harley
  3. Project Kids (skit) – Nas
  4. Do The Same as My Brother Do – RZA
  5. Yo, Is You Cheo? (skit) – Cheo Hodari Coker
  6. Of Mics and Men – RZA, Masta Killa, Cappadonna
  7. One Rhyme (skit) – GZA & Masta Killa

    Gods Of Rap At SSE Arena Wembley

    Source: Burak Cingi / Getty

‘Wu-Tang: Of Mics And Men Soundtrack’ EP Tied To Showtime Doc Drops Friday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

