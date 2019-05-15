CLOSE
Alabama Bans All Abortions With One Exception!?

Pro-Choice Crowd Demonstrating at Abortion Rights March

Source: Viviane Moos / Getty

Today on the Sam Sylk show we are talking about Alabama’s state senate passing a bill last night that would ban all abortions with a punishment of up to 99 years in jail, even in the cases of rape and incest.  The only way a woman could legally have an abortion would be if the pregnancy would put the mothers life at risk.

The question becomes what happens to these young children that will be born to unwanted parents?  Will this effect crime in our communities?  Will we see illegal abortions being performed in unprofessional, unsanitary places  leading to us find dead young women like prior to the 1973 Roe Vs. Wade  ?  If we are not the one’s to judge when will judgement of others personal beliefs stop being forced upon others?

What happens now?  Take a look at the video below, and then let us know your thoughts.

