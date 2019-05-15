Kylie Jenner Files Trademark to Launch New Baby Line

Kylie Jenner’s expanding her business empire … she’s getting into the baby biz!!!

According to docs obtained by TMZ … Kylie’s filed trademarks for “Kylie Baby” and it seems as if she’s gearing up to launch a baby line that’ll cover just about everything your average baby mama’s gonna need with a new little one in tow.

In docs, “Kylie Baby” wants to crank out baby furniture … like cribs, bouncers, changing tables and baby walkers. She’s also diving into the non-medicated skin care prep side of things with skin moisturizers, lotions and creams.

That’s not all … Kylie wants to cover you with her own line of linens, swaddling blankets and crib jumpers. Tryna store breast milk? She wants to cover ya too with breast storage bottles and even breast pumps.

There’s also plans to slap the “Kylie Baby” name on strollers, children’s car seats and diaper bags.