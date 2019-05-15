Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Sued For $32K Over An Alleged Unpaid 2012 Judgment

This is the first lawsuit against the estate of Nipsey Hussle.

The estate of Nipsey Hussle is facing their first lawsuit. Paramount Recording Group filed a creditors claim in Nipsey’s estate, claiming the rapper, and another party owed them tens of thousands in dollars from a 2012 judgment. The Blast reports Paramount Recording Group are seeking to get $32K they won against the rapper. This marks the first suit against Nipsey’s estate.The lawsuit arrives a few days after Nipsey’s brother, Blacc Sam, requested to the court to be the administrator of Nipsey Hussle’s estate . In the petition he filed, Sam said that he needs to take control of Nipsey’s business so he could handle time-sensitive business opportunities. As previously reported, Nipsey didn’t have a will at the time of his death and his properties are worth $2,035,000.

In his petition, he wrote that Nipsey’s “passing has created significant media attention, which, in turn, has presented potential time-sensitive business opportunities based on [Nipsey Hussle]’s likeness, right of publicity, and other intellectual property based on the media attention surrounding [Nipsey Hussle]’s exceptional life story and musical career.”

Blacc Sam also recently filed paperwork in support his sister’s petition to gain custody of Nipsey’s oldest daughter, Emani, that he shared with a woman named Tanisha. Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith, argued that Tanisha can’t properly take care of Emani and said that putting Nipsey’s daughter in the care of his immediate family would be in the child’s best interest.