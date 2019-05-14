Win a Trip to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game Presented by MasterCard

21 reads Leave a comment
Power’s got your plug on a free trip to the 209 MLB All-Star game July 5th-9th in Cleveland! Enter the “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” remix contest by submitting your own version of the song and uploading it to a public platform.
One lucky winner will receive a trip to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game presented by MasterCard in Cleveland and all the festivities that week. But that’s not it, the grand prize winner will get to show out and perform your rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” on stage at Play Ball Park. See below on how to enter before June 13th or click here for more information.
