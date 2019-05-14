CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Win a Trip to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game Presented by MasterCard

21 reads
Leave a comment
MLB Remix Competition

Source: MLB / MLB

Power’s got your plug on a free trip to the 209 MLB All-Star game July 5th-9th in Cleveland!  Enter the “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” remix contest by submitting your own version of the song and uploading it to a public platform.

One lucky winner will receive a trip to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game presented by MasterCard in Cleveland and all the festivities that week.  But that’s not it, the grand prize winner will get to show out and perform your rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” on stage at Play Ball Park.  See below on how to enter before June 13th or click here for more information.

 

MLB Remix Competition

Source: MLB / MLB

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Famous Ohioans
23 photos

 

The Latest:

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Announces Date For Diamond Ball
 19 hours ago
05.15.19
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 21 hours ago
05.15.19
City Girls and Jesse Salazar
City Girls’ JT Initially Denied Early Release —…
 23 hours ago
05.15.19
A$AP Rocky Is The Face Of Calvin Klein’s…
 2 days ago
05.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close