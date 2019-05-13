CLOSE
Porsha Williams Debuts Newborn Daughter!

Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - November 14, 2016

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Porsha Williams debuted her gorgeous baby girl just in time for Mother’s Day! Mommy Porsha showed us the little angle face of Pilar Jhená’s face for the first time Sunday.

Check her out below:

 

Williams posted also posted her fiance, Dennis McKinley, holding Pilar Jhená. 

 

Porsha’s fiance posted a pic of the letter he wrote to his babygirl.

 

Here’s another pic of the little cutie.

