VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW LEAVES TV

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Viewing Party

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

The 2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be unlike any other because it’s being pulled from tv and revamped!

Victoria’s Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd celebrate Valentine's Day

Source: Tony Forte/WENN / WENN

According to CNBC.com, Les Wexner, CEO of L Brands, and the owner of Victoria’s Secret sent a letter to staff Friday stating his intentions with the brand.

Wexner wrote: “Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow. With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Going forward we don’t believe network television is the right fit.”

According to PageSix.com, 2018’s show hit a record low in ratings and came under fire after its chief marketing officer said transgender models shouldn’t be cast. The show—and the brand—has also been criticized for failing to celebrate racial and body diversity. L Brands also shuttered 53 stores after the business reportedly failed to meet expectations.

Wexner didn’t get in to details but he added that, “In 2019 and beyond, we’re focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a new kind of event — delivered to our customers on platforms that she’s glued to … and in ways that will push the boundaries of fashion in the global digital age.”

 

 

