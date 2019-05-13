After Being Sent To Prison By Texas’ Jim Crow System, Crystal Mason May Lose Her Home

Despite social media posts over the weekend announcing Crystal Mason‘s release from prison for voting while on supervised release, her lawyer said that just wasn’t true. SiriusXM radio host Clay Cane, who has interviewed Mason and her lawyer multiple times, helped clear up the uncertainty.
READ MORE: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting
“I exchanged emails w/ Crystal Mason’s lawyer & she has NOT been released,” Cane tweeted Monday morning. “She’s still in federal custody & serving the remaining 3 months at a halfway house. She’s now facing 5 yrs in state prison & at risk of losing her home.”
Cane included the link to a GoFundMe account started to raise funds for the mother of three who was also at risk of losing her home because of the inability to make mortgage payments while in prison.
Mason’s case is heartbreaking and a gross example of injustice in Texas. In November of 2016, she voted for Hillary Clinton in Fort Worth. She cast a provisional ballot, which wasn’t counted, and was told three months later she had committed voter fraud because she was on supervised released for the non-violent crime of tax fraud. After a long fight, she began to serve federal time and was facing an additional five years from the state of Texas.
There is a deep hypocrisy in how Mason is being treated, considering a white woman from Iowa named Terri Lynn Rote was convicted of voter fraud for purposely trying to cast a ballot for President Donald Trump twice. She was only sentenced to two years probation and a $750 fine. In addition, the district attorney who prosecuted Mason, Sharen Wilson, reportedly asked her staff for personal contact information and then used it to solicit funds for her re-election bid, according to Appeal.org. Legal experts disagreed whether that was a criminal offense, but there is also ambiguity on if Mason actually broke the law or not—yet she was being punished harshly.
Mason has maintained that no one told her she couldn’t vote, nor did she sign anything saying she could not vote while on supervised release.
“I just feel like the whole system failed me,” she said.
Back in January, Alison Grinter released a statement to Cane that read in part, “It’s my firm belief that Tarrant County is continuing to harass Crystal. She became eligible to be transferred to a residential re-entry center in October of last year. However, Tarrant County issued a warrant for her arrest for a sewer violation related to one of her properties.”
If you would like to help Crystal and her family, please click here to donate to her GoFundMe page.
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 95
2.Source:Getty 2 of 95
3.Source:Getty 3 of 95
4.Source: 4 of 95
5.Source:Getty 5 of 95
6.Source: 6 of 95
7.Source:Getty 7 of 95
8.Source: 8 of 95
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 95
10.Source:Getty 10 of 95
11.Source:Getty 11 of 95
12.Source: 12 of 95
13.Source:Getty 13 of 95
14.Source: 14 of 95
15.Source:Getty 15 of 95
16.Source: 16 of 95
17.Source:Getty 17 of 95
18.Source: 18 of 95
19.Source:Getty 19 of 95
20.Source: 20 of 95
21.Source:Getty 21 of 95
22.Source: 22 of 95
23.Source:Getty 23 of 95
24.Source: 24 of 95
25.Source:Getty 25 of 95
26.Source: 26 of 95
27.Source:Getty 27 of 95
28.Source: 28 of 95
29.Source:Getty 29 of 95
30.Source: 30 of 95
31.Source:Getty 31 of 95
32.Source: 32 of 95
33.Source:Getty 33 of 95
34.Source: 34 of 95
35.Source:Getty 35 of 95
36.Source: 36 of 95
37.Source:Getty 37 of 95
38.Source: 38 of 95
39.Source:Getty 39 of 95
40.Source: 40 of 95
41.Source:Getty 41 of 95
42.Source: 42 of 95
43.Source: 43 of 95
44.Source:Getty 44 of 95
45.Source: 45 of 95
46.Source:Getty 46 of 95
47.Source: 47 of 95
48.Source: 48 of 95
49.Source: 49 of 95
50.Source:Getty 50 of 95
51.Source:Getty 51 of 95
52.Source: 52 of 95
53.Source:Getty 53 of 95
54.Source: 54 of 95
55.Source:Getty 55 of 95
56.Source: 56 of 95
57.Source:Getty 57 of 95
58.Source: 58 of 95
59.Source:Getty 59 of 95
60.Source: 60 of 95
61.Source: 61 of 95
62.Source:Getty 62 of 95
63.Source: 63 of 95
64.Source:Getty 64 of 95
65.Source: 65 of 95
66.Source:Getty 66 of 95
67.Source: 67 of 95
68.Source:Getty 68 of 95
69.Source:Getty 69 of 95
70.Source: 70 of 95
71.Source: 71 of 95
72.Source:Getty 72 of 95
73.Source: 73 of 95
74.Source:Getty 74 of 95
75.Source: 75 of 95
76.Source: 76 of 95
77.Source:Getty 77 of 95
78.Source: 78 of 95
79.Source:Getty 79 of 95
80.Source: 80 of 95
81.Source: 81 of 95
82.Source:Getty 82 of 95
83.Source:Getty 83 of 95
84.Source:Getty 84 of 95
85.Source:Getty 85 of 95
86.Source:Getty 86 of 95
87.Source:Getty 87 of 95
88.Source:Getty 88 of 95
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 95
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 95
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 95
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 95
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 95
After Being Sent To Prison By Texas’ Jim Crow System, Crystal Mason May Lose Her Home was originally published on newsone.com