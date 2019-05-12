Funny Men Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Celebration [Video]

Continue reading Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Congresswoman Maxine Waters & More Join Tom Joyner For The One More Time Experience #TJMS25

[caption id="attachment_3830084" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Fagin / Radio One D.C.[/caption] In February, Tom Joyner announced his "One More Time" Experience would be a "celebration" and boy was it ever. The Multi-City tour kicked off the sold-out MGM National Harbor with music, love, and surprises! The iconic "Baddest Band In The Land" Maze, Featuring Frankie Beverly, Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul were announced for the kick-off concert but were soon joined by Hip-Hop pioneer DJ Kool, "Superwoman" Karyn White and Congresswoman Maxine Waters! Click Here & Get Your Tickets To The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience Near You! "What better way to say thank you to the people I owe my career to! I hope everyone will be as excited as I am to celebrate with good music, good fun and good hugs! We have 25 years worth of partying to achieve, so let's do it together, with the ultimate One More Time Experience" Joyner said in a February press release and last night was in fact just that. Fans of the "Flyjock" danced, laughed and partied all night long to the music that Joyner used to bring us together during his legendary career which ended with a toast to his fans, one more time. See some of the most amazing moments below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ye0pBRQgNL8