Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera Owe More Than $34K In Taxes

The IRS wants their dough. Just ask Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera, who allegedly owe the IRS over $34,000 in back taxes.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the rapper (real name: Juaquin Malphurs) and his wife are accused of screwing over the state of Georgia by refusing to pay up on their tax bill.

The reality stars had a state tax lien filed against them for not paying their 2017 bill. They owe $25k for the principal, $2k in interest and another $7k in penalties and collection costs … for a grand total of $34,797.19.

Waka is warned if he and Tammy don’t cough up the money quickly, their property and assets could be seized to collect on the debt. The two did not have a crazy 2017 as Waka did not release any new music during the year.

Reportedly, Waka still owes a shade over $55,000 in back taxes to the Georgia Department of Revenue from 2012.

Pay your bills, bruh.

