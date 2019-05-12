CLOSE
More than 30K People Register to Buy Medical Marijuana in Ohio

According to Fox 28, Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program says more than 30,000 people with physician recommendations have registered to legally buy cannabis with about half having made purchases since some licensed dispensaries opened in January.

The state provided an update on various aspects of the program Friday, to include:

— 17 of 29 cultivators with provisional licenses having received operating certificates to grow medical marijuana.

— 15 of 56 dispensaries with provisional licenses to sell cannabis now have certificates of operation.

— Only 2 of 39 provisional licensees thus far have permission to produce cannabis-based products like edibles, tinctures and creams.

— Dispensaries through May 5 have sold 750 pounds of marijuana flowers at a price of $5.8 million.

More than 30K People Register to Buy Medical Marijuana in Ohio was originally published on joycolumbus.com

