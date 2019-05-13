Singer Cheri Dennis From C-Town To Bad Boy Entertainment [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Cleveland Ohio’s Cheri Dennis made it to a place where most only can dream about .  But sometimes we are taken on journey’s that are according to a master plan and what we thought was the dream was in fact the lesson but no doubt a part of our growth.

Radio One’s very own newest team member Cheri Dennis sat down with BET to share her Untold Truth of how she went from the humble beginnings of Cleveland, OH to working with one of the most legendary record labels in Hip Hop, Bad Boy Entertainment to struggling in the big apple, to finding one of the most rewarding positions in the world, motherhood.  The business could have broken her but she realizes that her gift is something that can’t be taken from her because the business didn’t give it to her.

What happened at Bad Boy?  Why was she broke?  What was it really like working with Diddy?

Check out the story of the singer Cheri Dennis AKA Cheri Coke below.

