Karyn White Surprises The Crowd At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience [Video]

| 05.11.19
Singer Karyn White was one of the many surprise performers at the Tom Joyner: “One More Time” Experience celebration at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday! White sung her Grammy-nominated classic “Superwoman” to a sold-out crowd and thanked Joyner and the fans for their support over the years.

If you missed it or would like to relive the moment, watch her incredible performance!

 

Fan love was in full effect for the Tom Joyner: One More Time Celebration! Fans enjoyed performances by Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul. Surprises included Karyn White, DJ Kool. Even Congresswoman Maxine Waters paid tribute to the Flyjock at the MGM National Harbor Friday night!

