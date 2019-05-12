Fofty Alert: 50 Cent Presses Jackie Long, Gets Him To Pay Up?

2019 is the year that 50 Cent comes for every coin he is owed. Another debtor has been called out for an outstanding balance.

Curtis put actor Jackie Long on the hot seat earlier this week. On Thursday, May 9, the G Unit Records CEO posted a photo of the Long on his Instagram claiming the actor had stiffed him out of a couple thousand dollars. “This punk ass n***a @jackielong better give me my money. You on BET now you can have mine by Monday fool.”

After a couple of online exchanges the two have come to a common ground. After apparently sending in the overdue monies to 50 Cent, the “I Get Money” rapper confirmed their tofu beef was over. “Me and @jackielong talked and after receiving a small cash app, we are squared away. I have no problem with Jackie In fact, I’m wishing him and his family the best God bless. Positive Vibes only.”

Jackie also corroborated the truce on his account as well. “50 told me go head switch the style up and if they hate then let ‘em hate and watch the money pile up, the good life. @50cent my new name is 3k aka #BillboardJack #nonegativezvibze#imworthsomething #actorgang”.

While Fif has been on a winning streak with collecting, he has yet to get to Teairra Marí to fork over the $30,000 she owes him to cover his previous legal fees. Also Young Buck is currently on the shelf because of an outstanding balance from his floundering recording career.

