Do It Right: Mother’s Day Gifts With Soul

Mother’s Day is almost here, a special time to celebrate that special nurturer in your life. If you are still debating about the best gift for mom, here are some affordable gifts for that are culturally inspired.

Afro-Centric Luggage Tags: Does your mom love to travel? If so, make sure her bags definitely stand out from the rest with these whimsical Afro-centric-inspired luggage tags. Prices start at $6.00; www.dobsonproducts.com

Business Card Cases: Got a mom who means business? These unique and artsy cases designed by various African-American artists are made of stainless steel and holds up to 15 cards. These creations are sure to make any mom proud to whip out her business cards. Prices, $15.00 each; www.dobsonproducts.com

Jewelry From Africa: A Gift to Africa is a company that designs, promotes, and distributes handmade unique and original jewelry from poor and rural women. Each purchase that is made supports the artisan women in various African countries, such as Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Ghana, Zambia, and Uganda. The necklaces, earrings, and bracelets are stunning works of art that any Mom would be proud to wear. Prices start at $15.00; www.agift2africa.com

Barack Obama Gifts: If your mom is an avid supporter of the first Black president of these United States and is missing him more than ever in this current administration, then she’ll more than welcome an Obama keepsake she will always treasure. Take your pick from an array of presidential Obama gifts, from tees, totes, mouse pads, blankets, you name it! Prices start at $3.00; www.cafepress.com

Shona Art Sculptures: The name Shona came to use during the colonial era and is used to represent a vast group of people who do not belong to a single ethnic origin, but many ethnicities. Although the Shona do not share a singular ethnic history, they share similar languages. Among the Shona today are the descendants of the builders of Great Zimbabwe. Shona sculptures demonstrate the unity between our two worlds, the physical and the spiritual. These incredible stone carvers, a people who have been at their craft for more than 2,000 years, hold firm to the belief that every stone and everything has a life spirit. It is that “life spirit” that influences what sculpture that stone will become. Many of these artists believe that it is their job to “release the spirit from the stone.” African Import Art has all been purchased using fair trade practices to support the talented artists of Zimbabwe, Kenya, and South Africa. In addition, African Import Art donates a portion of its proceeds to help fund education and fight poverty in Africa. What Mom wouldn’t love a hand-crafted and unique piece of sculpture? Prices start at $30; www.africanimportart.com

Empowering and Decorative Bowls: By purchasing one of these handmade paper mache bowls, inspired by the vibrant prints of the Congo, you will be contributing toward the drought and famine crisis in the Horn of Africa. In a partnership between Bundu Designs, who works with HIV-infected artisan women from Malawi and global aid agency Mercy Corps, a range of vibrant African print bowls are helping to raise awareness of the famine and drought crisis in the horn of Africa. By contributing $6 per bowl sold to the Horn of Africa disaster relief fund, the bowls are not only making a beautiful visual statement but a socially conscious one as well. Price, $22.95; stores.bundudesigns.com

Happy Mother’s Day!

Do It Right: Mother’s Day Gifts With Soul was originally published on newsone.com