Looks like Queen Latifah will be celebrating her first Mother’s Day this weekend.

According to a Radar Online report, Latifah recently welcomed a son with longtime partner Eboni Nichols. The couple began dating back in 2013 after meeting on the set of Dancing with the Stars in 2009. Last October, Nichols was seen sporting a baby bump and engagement ring, the site reports.

“Latifah has never been so full of life!” said a source close to Queen. “Eboni and the baby have given Latifah something very special to live for.”

Queen’s bundle of joy also apparently comes after a bout of health issues. Radar Online said the rapper and actress spent the latter part of 2018 making regular visits to a Beverly Hills medical facility that specializes in treating advanced cancer and blood diseases.

Queen hasn’t publicly confirmed any illness. Still, it sounds like she’s in good spirits. Peep photos of the baby after the jump.

Report: Queen Latifah Mothers Child With Longtime Partner [Photos] was originally published on magicbaltimore.com