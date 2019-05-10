CLOSE
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Baby No. 4

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

The fourth child of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is here!

The now family of six welcomed their newest addition via surrogate on Friday, a healthy baby boy. Kim confirmed the news on Twitter Friday saying, “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

The baby doesn’t have a name yet but he’s a welcome little brother to North, Saint and Chicago. When asked about the prospect of her being a mother of four, Kardashian told Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, “I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents.”

Kanye and Kim announced they were pregnant via surrogate this past January. Earlier this week, it was rumored that the surrogate had given birth to the child but Kim quickly shot those rumors down.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Baby No. 4 was originally published on radionowhouston.com

