15 Milfy Pics Of Ayesha Curry That Would Get Any Man’s Attention 

Ayesha Curry caused quite a stir on social media this week after her comments about wanting male attention made its rounds on the Internet. On the latest episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk, Curry revealed that she feels insecure that she doesn’t get the same attention from men that her superstar husband Steph Curry gets from women.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that. I have zero – this sounds weird – but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ I don’t want it but it’d be nice to know that, like, someone’s lookin’.”

Folks on the Internet were divided in their opinion of the cookbook author’s comments. Most men felt that Ayesha was asking to have her cake and eat it too, while many women totally understood where she was coming from.

“Ayesha Curry upset cause other men won’t shoot they shot with her, literally half the world know you’re married to one of the GOAT and have kids, you want them to shoot they shot so you can curve them?? IF THAT AINT PEAK LIGHTSKIN WOMEN BRO SMH” – @ Squidz

“Ayesha curry is every mother who’s ever looked at herself in the mirror and struggled with wondering if she’s still as beautiful as she use to be before child bearing changed her appearance. and that is why the men can’t understand.” -@Pacchantas

After the memes starting flowing and the backlash ensued, Ayesha took to Instagram to address her controversial comments:

“I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity. I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out. Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth. And that’s okay!”

If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don’t play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it.”

Aside from the backlash, many people were singing Ayesha’s praises — confused about why a gorgeous young woman like herself would ever feel insecure.

“All the talk about why she doesn’t get “traction” from men I just don’t get because any woman that walks with a standard & purpose is fine to me. She is definitely pretty outside too! Just because men aren’t saying anything doesn’t mean there’s no thought.” – @ShaneHarrisSnow

“Ayesha Curry isn’t idolized like Kim K & Yung Miami because she’s wholesome and isn’t showing skin… she’s pretty much “too real” for the public eye… and that’s a problem”- @Chrissy_Dior

Ayesha may not be on the cover of all the sexy magazines, baring her body, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that she’s totally a MILF. Hit the flip for photos of the AC that will definitely get any man’s attention.

Posted May 9, 2019

