via Bossip.com:

On a new episode of My Houzz, Taraji P. Henson has an awesome surprise for her stepmom, Angie. Explaining how Angie took care of her late father when he was at a very low point in his life, Taraji says “I’m blessed to have two moms. She never treats me like a stepdaughter, ever, and I love her.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I met my stepmom Angie when I was 16. She just made my dad a better man. My dad was just lost. He was homeless at one time when I was really young. She stepped into his life and she was everything he needed. I was so happy. I just loved her right away,” the Empire actress says of their relationship.

In the clip below, Taraji unveils Angie’s new home and it’s a beautiful moment.

“My dad always said, ‘If you have been blessed, then it is your duty to go out into the world and be a blessing.’ So I feel like I’m doing what my dad told me I should do,” she said.

May her father rest in peace.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom 13 Years After Dad’s Death [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com