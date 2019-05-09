BBC Fires News Host After Racist Royal Baby Tweet

BBC News just fired a host of one of its weekend programs after the man posted a racist image referencing the newly-arrived royal baby, Archie Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Danny Baker posted an image of a chimp in a tweet in relation to Baby Archie, and it appears, online at least, that he’s standing by his tone-deaf “gag.”

BBC News reports:

The tweet, which he later deleted but which has been circulated on social media, showed an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes with the caption: “Royal Baby leaves hospital”.

The BBC Live presenter was accused of mocking the duchess’s racial heritage.

Baker claimed it was a “stupid gag”.

The 61-year-old presented a weekend show on the network.

The corporation said Baker’s tweet “goes against the values we as a station aim to embody”.

It added: “Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us.”

On Twitter, it appears that Baker is showing little in the way of remorse for his so-called attempt at shock humor.

There hasn’t been a response from Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

Here we go.

Opened door, grinning Mail hack.

"Do you think black people look like monkeys?"

Any other time you'd knock someone right on their arse for saying that.

No mate. Gag pic. Posh baby chimp. Alerted to circs. Appalled. Deleted. Apologised.

He asks again! #MailonRacism — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

Now Sky at the door.

Would have used same stupid pic for any other Royal birth or Boris Johnson kid or even one of my own. It's a funny image. (Though not of course in that context.) Enormous mistake, for sure. Grotesque.

Anyway, here's to ya Archie, Sorry mate.#Occam #Razor — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

The above tweets make mention of publications looking to gain comments from Baker over his poorly executed tweet. But as it stands, Baker somehow manages to miss the mark in achieving some semblance of decency by mocking BBC officials for firing him.

The call to fire me from @bbc5live was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity. Took a tone that said I actually meant that ridiculous tweet and the BBC must uphold blah blah blah. Literally threw me under the bus. Could hear the suits knees knocking. #Fuckem — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

He surely won’t be missed.

—

Photo:

BBC Fires News Host After Racist Royal Baby Tweet was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Lance Strong Posted May 9, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: