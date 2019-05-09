BBC Fires News Host After Racist Royal Baby Tweet

BBC News just fired a host of one of its weekend programs after the man posted a racist image referencing the newly-arrived royal baby, Archie Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Danny Baker posted an image of a chimp in a tweet in relation to Baby Archie, and it appears, online at least, that he’s standing by his tone-deaf “gag.”
The tweet, which he later deleted but which has been circulated on social media, showed an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes with the caption: “Royal Baby leaves hospital”.
The BBC Live presenter was accused of mocking the duchess’s racial heritage.
Baker claimed it was a “stupid gag”.
The 61-year-old presented a weekend show on the network.
The corporation said Baker’s tweet “goes against the values we as a station aim to embody”.
It added: “Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us.”
On Twitter, it appears that Baker is showing little in the way of remorse for his so-called attempt at shock humor.
There hasn’t been a response from Prince Harry and Megan Markle.
The above tweets make mention of publications looking to gain comments from Baker over his poorly executed tweet. But as it stands, Baker somehow manages to miss the mark in achieving some semblance of decency by mocking BBC officials for firing him.
