CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Naomi Campbell Capes For Gucci Post Blackface Sweater Disaster

Campbell feels their racist balaclava was not deliberate.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Naomi Campbell

Source: photo: WENN

It looks like Naomi Campbell has dawned a Gucci cape. She is now publicly defending the Italian brand after its recent racist fail.

Page Six is reporting that the supermodel thinks that banning the luxury fashion house isn’t necessary. In an interview with The Washington Post, she explained her stance. “I think it’s ridiculous for people to say they were burning their [Gucci] clothes. Don’t burn your clothes. It wasn’t intentional”.

She went on to position their culturally insensitive blunder in a positive light when referencing the brand’s scholarship program in Africa. “On a positive note, there’s a silver lining. In a lot of countries, football was a way of getting out. Now those interested in fashion and creativity have a way” she rationalized.

Since Gucci was rightfully put on blast for their distasteful knit they have formally apologized and vowed a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Photo: WENN.com

Naomi Campbell Capes For Gucci Post Blackface Sweater Disaster was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Baby No.…
 1 hour ago
05.10.19
DJ Snake ft. Offset, 21 Savage, Sheck Wes…
 18 hours ago
05.10.19
T.I. Honors Late Sister Precious Chapman With New…
 20 hours ago
05.10.19
Ezekiel Elliott To Pay For Funeral Of Murdered…
 21 hours ago
05.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close