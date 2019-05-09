Naomi Campbell Capes For Gucci Post Blackface Sweater Disaster

It looks like Naomi Campbell has dawned a Gucci cape. She is now publicly defending the Italian brand after its recent racist fail.

Page Six is reporting that the supermodel thinks that banning the luxury fashion house isn’t necessary. In an interview with The Washington Post, she explained her stance. “I think it’s ridiculous for people to say they were burning their [Gucci] clothes. Don’t burn your clothes. It wasn’t intentional”.

She went on to position their culturally insensitive blunder in a positive light when referencing the brand’s scholarship program in Africa. “On a positive note, there’s a silver lining. In a lot of countries, football was a way of getting out. Now those interested in fashion and creativity have a way” she rationalized.

Since Gucci was rightfully put on blast for their distasteful knit they have formally apologized and vowed a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Posted May 9, 2019

