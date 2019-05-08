Tyra Banks Makes Comeback On Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Cover

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” 2019 is finally here, and it features 3 stunning covers including a comeback from Tyra Banks, as well as soccer player Alex Morgan and SI Model Camille Kostek.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 is finally here! And for the second time only in history, it’s featuring THREE individual and striking covers. Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek and Alex Morgan each appear on their own cover, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day is elated for the magazine to be featuring such strong, confident and inspirational women.

“The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible. While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story,” says Day.

She then goes on to talk about Tyra Banks, commenting how “Since Tyra’s first cover in 1996, she’s transformed herself into nothing less than a mogul, a cultural force and a supernova of inspiration and empowerment. She’s kind of the Swimsuit Issue ethos come to life, everything we know this franchise can be.”

“Alex Morgan stands for feminine strength and power—using her voice to fight for gender discrimination and equal pay,” she continues on to say of the soccer player.

As for newcomer Camille Kostek, she was discovered two years ago in the annual SI Model Search casting, and she embodies the launch of a career “swimming in potential” remarks Day.

With a common theme of breaking boundaries and using their platforms to communicate powerful and influential topics, each of these women (and the other 31 that that grace this year’s SI Issue, including Jasmine Sanders A.K.A ‘Golden Barbie’) were chosen to convey a specific and important message in 2019: “Beauty is synonymous with a lot more than just a pretty face.”

“These women emulate determination to own who they are and demonstrate how limitless they can be.” Day concludes.

Via: HotnewHipHop.com