Lala & 50 Cent Team Up For New Drama Series On Starz

50 Cent at Oak Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / ATL Pics


Lala and 50 are dropping a new show soon…will you be watching?

 Starz has reportedly put 50 & Lala’s drama series ‘Intercepted’ into development.
According to Deadline, ‘Intercepted’ is based on Alexa Martin’s bestselling novel with the same name. The book is part of a three-book series inspired by the eight years she spent as an NFL wife to Derrick Mason of the Baltimore Ravens.

Photos
