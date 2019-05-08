CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Did Nipsey Hussle Know His Killer? There Are Conflicting Reports

Eric Holder reportedly shot and killed Nipsey Hussle on March 31.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

via NewsOne.com:

Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot on March 31 and more than a month later there it was still unclear whether he knew his alleged killer, Eric Holder. Hussle’s team has begun addressing the reports.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A video has surfaced claiming that Hussle was seen hugging Holder months before the shooting.

 

Rapper B.G. Knocc Out also said that Holder was signed to Nipsey’s record label and he “met him a couple times.”

Hussle’s team was shutting down both of those reports, according to XXL.

The rap news outlet reported that a source said “Nipsey is embracing Flacco, who is NOT Eric Holder.” In addition, the source reportedly said that “Nipsey’s camp says the only members of the rapper’s All Money In label are Cuzzy, Jstone, Cobby, BH, PacMan and Killa Twan, and Holder was never among that group.”

SEE ALSO: Suspect Eric Holder Charged With Nipsey Hussle’s Murder

Holder was a failed rapper whose street name was Shitty Cuz. He has become public enemy No. 1 in Los Angeles, where Nipsey was literally giving back to his community. The 29-year-old was arrested on April 2. He was found in Bellflower, California, which is located in southeast Los Angeles.

He has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is facing life in prison.

Herman Douglas, Nipsey business partner and the last person to see him alive, told the Los Angeles Times, “Me and Nipsey was talking, and the dude that shot him (Eric Holder), he came and shook our hands. Said he was a rapper and this old bulls**t. Shook our hands, the dude went and got his burger. He left.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Douglas said he went inside the Marathon Clothing store to get some food, which is when 29-year-old Holder returned. “So, I might have left Nipsey’s side maybe three seconds,” Douglas said. “I left him maybe, approximately three seconds that I had left Nipsey and the dude came and shot him.” He said Douglas there was “no motive.”

Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore implied there was a feud between Hussle and Holder. He “declined to elaborate on the feud between the two, saying he didn’t want to jeopardize any potential prosecution, but he said the suspect approached Nipsey and others multiple times, engaging them in conversation,” CNN.com reported. Moore did say the dispute does not appear gang-related.

Rest in power, Nipsey Hussle.

PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service

15 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service

Continue reading PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service

PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmNQt4IisWg Family, friends and fans of of rapper/activist Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, gathered at the Staples Center Thursday as well as around internet streams around the world to say goodbye to the late rapper. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Hussle rapped about having Stevie Wonder sing at his memorial in the 2016 song, “Ocean Views,” and yesterday he got his wish. Wonder performed in addition to Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton, and Jhene Aiko. Tributes include his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, children Emani Asghedom and Kross Asghedom, Cameron Carter, his parents Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom, brother Samuel Asghedom, rapper YG, DJ Mustard, Snoop Dogg, and radio personality Big Boy. Karen Civil also took the platform for a reading from Barack Obama. “He set an example for young people to follow and is a legacy worthy to follow,” Civil said, reading Obama’s words. Check out photos from Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life funeral at STAPLES Center below. Family, Friends, Fans & The Internet Come Together To Celebrate The Life of Nipsey Hussle Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With Commemorative Tattoo [PHOTO] Watch Highlights From Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Service

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Did Nipsey Hussle Know His Killer? There Are Conflicting Reports was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Meghan & Prince Harry Have Picked a Name…
 12 hours ago
05.08.19
Method Man ft. Noreaga & Joe Young “Drunk…
 1 day ago
05.08.19
Twitter Update Allows Users To Retweet With Gifs,…
 1 day ago
05.08.19
Kim Kardashian Aided In The Release Of 17…
 1 day ago
05.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close