CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Chadwick Boseman To Play First African Samurai In ‘Yasuke’

More Black excellence on deck.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman will continue to put on for the culture in his newest project. He is set to play the first man of color to swing a sword in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Deadline is reporting that the acclaimed thespian has been handpicked to star in Yasuke. The film will tell the long lost story of the Portuguese Mozambique slave who was brought to Japan. As the first person of color to set foot on the land he soon gained the interest of Japanese warlord Nobunaga. A strong bond between the two would soon develop eventually granting him the honor and official title of samurai.

T’Challa detailed his enthusiasm about working on the biopic in a formal statement. “The legend of Yasuke is one of history’s best kept secrets, the only person of non-Asian origin to become a Samurai,” Boseman said. “That’s not just an action movie, that’s a cultural event, an exchange, and I am excited to be part of it.”

Yasuke will be produced by Picturestart, De Luca Productions, Solipsist & X●ception Content. Doug Miro, of Narcos fame, will be writing the script.

Photo: Tony Forte / WENN.com

Chadwick Boseman To Play First African Samurai In ‘Yasuke’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Uplifting News: One 12-Year-Old’s Mission To Improve His…
 12 hours ago
05.09.19
WATCH: The First ‘Watchmen’ Trailer Starring Regina King,…
 21 hours ago
05.09.19
Dave Chappelle Will Get Mark Twain Prize For…
 21 hours ago
05.09.19
2 Chainz & Awkwafina Say Goodbye To Unhelpful…
 21 hours ago
05.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close