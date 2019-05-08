Chadwick Boseman To Play First African Samurai In ‘Yasuke’

Chadwick Boseman will continue to put on for the culture in his newest project. He is set to play the first man of color to swing a sword in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Deadline is reporting that the acclaimed thespian has been handpicked to star in Yasuke. The film will tell the long lost story of the Portuguese Mozambique slave who was brought to Japan. As the first person of color to set foot on the land he soon gained the interest of Japanese warlord Nobunaga. A strong bond between the two would soon develop eventually granting him the honor and official title of samurai.

T’Challa detailed his enthusiasm about working on the biopic in a formal statement. “The legend of Yasuke is one of history’s best kept secrets, the only person of non-Asian origin to become a Samurai,” Boseman said. “That’s not just an action movie, that’s a cultural event, an exchange, and I am excited to be part of it.”

Yasuke will be produced by Picturestart, De Luca Productions, Solipsist & X●ception Content. Doug Miro, of Narcos fame, will be writing the script.

