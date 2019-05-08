CLOSE
Cincinnati: Mother Gives Birth To Baby On The Side-Walk

This is such a happy story with all of the negative things going on in the world.

Then this happens a Cincinnati couple had their baby in Clifton right on the sidewalk.

The baby’s name is  Imogen, and she couldn’t wait to come into the world. Imogen came into the world at 8 pounds, 5 ounces and healthy.

“I wanted a natural childbirth, and it was probably as natural as you could go,” said Corinne Grandle.

This is such a happy story and congrats to their blessing coming into this world. (WKRC)

Source: CS / CS

 

Cincinnati: Mother Gives Birth To Baby On The Side-Walk was originally published on rnbcincy.com

