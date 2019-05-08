Migos member Quavo is packing his bags and heading to Israel to join Madonna for a couple of performances.

Quavo announced he’ll be doing a pop-up concert on May 16 in Tel Aviv after taking the stage with Madonna to perform their song “Future.”

Quavo will also do a couple of club gigs and perform again with Madonna on what is known as the world’s most-watched competition show, Eurovision.

There have been requests by activists for Madonna to cancel the show, because of the unrest between Israel and Palestine.

Quavo Joining Madonna in Israel was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 5 hours ago

