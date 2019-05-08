CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Quavo Joining Madonna in Israel

JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos

Migos member Quavo is packing his bags and heading to Israel to join Madonna for a couple of performances.

Quavo announced he’ll be doing a pop-up concert on May 16 in Tel Aviv after taking the stage with Madonna to perform their song “Future.”

Quavo will also do a couple of club gigs and perform again with Madonna on what is known as the world’s most-watched competition show, Eurovision.

There have been requests by activists for Madonna to cancel the show, because of the unrest between Israel and Palestine.

Photos
