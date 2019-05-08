La La Anthony has a new drama series in the works and it’s being executive produced by 50 Cent. “Intercepted” is part of the deal that Starz gave 50 last Fall.

Anthony will play, Marlee Harper, the girlfriend of an NFL star whose relationship ends after ten years. But after vowing off dating athletes a new quarterback catches her eye.

50 Cent is also working on other projects for Starz including Black Mafia Family and Vanguard.

50 Cent’s ‘Intercepted’ Drama Series Starring La La Anthony In Works At Starz was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 4 hours ago

