Kim Kardashian Reportedly Helped Free 17 Inmates In 90 Days

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

If this is true then Kim K. has definitely found her new calling because this is major.

Kim Kardashian is helping free inmates at an amazingly high rate, and she’s been doing it rather quietly … until now.

We’ve learned Kim and her legal team helped 17 prisoners gain freedom over the last 3 months or so — each of them having served years of life sentences without parole … for low-level drug offenses.

It’s all part of the 90 Days of Freedom campaign launched by Kim’s lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, in partnership with lawyer MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective. The campaign puts the First Step Act — signed by President Trump last year — to work for prisoners who received Draconian sentences.

Kim is footing the bill while Barnett, who also co-founded the Buried Alive advocacy group, and Cody handle the lawyering. We’re told Kim’s been secretly funding the campaign over the past few months.

