Wendy Williams’ Ex-Hubby Wants Her To Pay Spousal Support

After finally cutting ties with her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams is slowly learning that being the money maker in a relationship comes with post-marriage consequences.

According to TMZ, Kevin Hunter isn’t planning on letting go of the lavish lifestyle he became accustomed to and has ripped a page out of Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs divorce settlement to keep his pockets laced. Looking to get alimony and others expenses paid by Wendy Williams, Hunter is looking to take any monetary responsibilities even though Wendy filed for divorce due to the rumored baby his mistress gave birth to.

Kevin Hunter filed his response to Wendy’s divorce petition, and according to the docs, obtained by TMZ, he wants her to pay him spousal support and also child support for their kid, Kevin Jr.

Junior is 18 now, and will turn 19 in August. Wendy’s ex also wants her to foot the bill for their son’s college expenses.

The nerve of kept men these days. They trip up and expect their sugar mama’s to keep them afloat?

Posted 9 hours ago

