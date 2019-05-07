Britney Spears, according to her mother Lynne is in “dire straits” and a judge needs to protect her, according to TMZ.

Lynne Spears filed new court documents, asking a judge to let her appear Wednesday to gain access to her daughter’s medical information and treatment plan, despite that a court hearing was already set for Friday.

Lynne is Britney’s conservator and we know there’s a split between her and Britney’s dad, Jamie. She doesn’t want to be a co-conservator with him but she definitely has a beef over the way Britney is being managed.

Britney recently completed a 30-day stay in a mental health facility following her dad’s illness. Fans believed she was being held against her will, forcing fans to create the #FreeBritney hashtag.

Britney Spears’ Mom Says She’s In ‘Dire Shape’ was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 10 hours ago

