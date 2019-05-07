CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jenifer Lewis Brings Her Free Spirit To North Carolina

0 reads
Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment 2019

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

The Mother Of Black Hollywood tells it like it is! She’s always spoke openly about her past and how it built her to become the women she is today! Jenifer Lewis proves time and time again why she is a living legacy!

RELATED ARTICLE :  Tom Joyner Announces One More Time Experience Tour 

“I’m rich bitch! I love myself so much! I love myself because I don’t care what people think about me.” She continues, “I’ve been entertaining y’all since ‘Fresh Prince’ , ‘A Different World’ , ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ , ‘The Preacher’s Wife’, ‘Black-ish’! I’m rich bitch!”

Jenifer Lewis, released her memoir The Mother Of Black Hollywood. She explains her depression , sex addiction, and being molested. Lewis, a promoter of self love and healing reflected that energy to the crowd at Women’s Empowerment 2019!

 

Jenifer Lewis Brings Her Free Spirit To North Carolina was originally published on foxync.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Launches Scholarship To Expand Study Abroad Opportunities…
 7 hours ago
05.07.19
Common Details Being Molested As A Child In…
 7 hours ago
05.07.19
Lil Nas X Takes His Horse To The…
 7 hours ago
05.07.19
Rihanna Skips 2019 MET Gala, Trolls Thirsty Fans
 8 hours ago
05.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close