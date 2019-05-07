Blink-182 & Lil Wayne Announced Joint Headlining Tour

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne have announced a joint headlining tour for 2019. The North American trek will kick off on June 28th in Columbus, Ohio and hit an additional 37 dates through September, closing out on the 16th of that month in Cincinnati.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (May 10th) at noon local time at LiveNation.com. A very limited number of $20 all-in tickets are available through Tuesday night (May 7th) at 10:00 p.m. local time.
Newly confirmed Blink-182/Lil Wayne tour dates (subject to change):
June 27 — Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
June 29 — Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
June 30 — Atlantic City, NJ – Vans Warped Tour (Blink only)
July 1 — Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 3 — Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 5 — Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
July 6 — Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
July 7 — Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage (Blink only)
July 9 — Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center (Blink only)
July 10 — Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 11 — Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 — Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 16 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
July 17 — Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 20 — Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21 — Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 23 — Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 — West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 26 — Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 — Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 29 — Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
July 31 — Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 1 — Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
August 2 — Dallas, TX – The Dos Equis Pavilion
August 4 — El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center (Blink only)
August 5 — Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 7 — San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 8 — Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
August 27 — Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
August 30 — Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
August 31 — Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
September 2 — Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
September 4 — Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
September 6 — Wichita, KS – Hartman Arena (Blink only)
September 7 — Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove (Blink only)
September 8 — Kansas City, MO – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
September 10 — Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 13 — Chicago, IL – Riot Fest (Blink only)
September 14 — St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 16 — Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
