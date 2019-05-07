CLOSE
TVOne Will Premiere “The Boby Debarge Story”

TV One The Bobby DeBarge Story

If you are a fan of the DeBarge’s then TVOne will soon be giving you an in-depth look into the life of the oldest sibling of the group, Bobby DeBarge. The film will air just in time for Black Music Month and will star Roshon Fegan (Greenleaf, Shake it Up) in the lead role.

Check out the trailer below:

Tyra Ferrell (Boyz In The Hood, White Men Can’t Jump) as Etterlene DeBarge, Blue Kimble (Media) as Tommy DeBarge and Adrian Marcel as James DeBarge. Big Boi (Outkast) portrays legendary music mogul Berry Gordy, while Lloyd appears as Switch member Gregory Williams.

Check out the tense scene below showing Motown’s Berry Gordy (played by Outkast’s Big Boi) messing with the DeBarge family’s minds in a meeting right before he welcomes them to the famed label.

 

THE BOBBY DEBARGE STORY, which will air on Saturday, June 29 at 8 P.M. ET/7C, followed by an encore presentation at 10 P.M. ET/9C.

Will you watch?

 

TVOne Will Premiere “The Boby Debarge Story” was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
