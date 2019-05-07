CLOSE
OHIO: Nurses and Staff Go on Strike at Ohio Hospital

Oh, it’s going down in Toledo! More than 2,000 health-care workers at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center went on strike shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

According to MyFox28Columbus, nurses, paramedics, physical therapists, and custodians are among those on strike after an agreement was not reached with management on issues including overtime policies and health care costs.

The hospital is one of the largest in Toledo. St. Vincent President Jeff Dempsey declined to discuss the hospital’s plans to replace workers on strike but told The Blade that the hospital was prepared to handle a walkout.

