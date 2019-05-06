CLOSE
Drake Blessed Summer Walker With Bands Over The Weekend: “Everything In XS” [Video]

Just a lil ten piece for her...

Sooo nice 🖤🖤🖤 @champagnepapi

Drake is draking again, this time making headlines for gifting up-and-coming singer Summer Walker racks.

Hitting Instagram with a photo of herself and the OVO frontman out and about in Las Vegas, Summer wrote “sooo nice” and thanked Champagne Papi for his generosity as Cardi B played in the background. Drake also posted this photo on his own account:

Everything in XS

“Everything in XS” he wrote in a play on words that showed love to XS nightclub.

In case you missed it, Drizzy remixed one of Summer Walker’s most popular songs “Girls Need Love” recently. Check that out below and stay tuned.

Photo: Instagram, Wenn

Drake Blessed Summer Walker With Bands Over The Weekend: “Everything In XS” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

