Cardi B Admits To Getting Liposuction & Performing Against Doctor’s Wishes

Cardi B has gotten more work done.

Just last week Cardi B admitted to getting her breasts done after giving birth to her first child, Kulture. “Yes, my daughter f**ked me up! She did, she so did,” the “Money” rapper said . Now just a few days later, Cardi admitted to her adoring crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival that she underwent liposuction and probably should have not been performing.“I have some news for y’all,” she told the audience, according to The Blast . “I should have canceled today. I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna **k up my lipo. But bitch, I’m still gonna get my motherf**king money back, let’s go!”

Cardi is seemingly putting in work to have her body looking and feeling right since just last week she shared a photo of herself getting her vagina lasered. “[Getting] my f–king vagina lasered,’ she said. “I’m not going out hairy, I’m not shaving p–y, nothing!”

After Cardi attended the BBMA awards this past weekend, even more attention was put on her private areas since some fans were convinced her vagina was showing in red carpet photos. The rapper uploaded a video to Instagram recently, letting everyone know where her vagina is located…really.