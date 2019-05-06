2 reads Leave a comment
Cardi B has gotten more work done.
Cardi is seemingly putting in work to have her body looking and feeling right since just last week she shared a photo of herself getting her vagina lasered. “[Getting] my f–king vagina lasered,’ she said. “I’m not going out hairy, I’m not shaving p–y, nothing!”
After Cardi attended the BBMA awards this past weekend, even more attention was put on her private areas since some fans were convinced her vagina was showing in red carpet photos. The rapper uploaded a video to Instagram recently, letting everyone know where her vagina is located…really.
Cardi B Admits To Getting Liposuction & Performing Against Doctor’s Wishes was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours