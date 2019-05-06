CLOSE
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star Erica Dixon Gives Birth To Twins

The reality TV star was blessed with two baby girls.

Last week, on the recap of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s seventh episode, the pregnancy of cast member Erica Dixon was revealed in a surprise party. Erica Dixon exposed her protruding belly to the rest of the cast members who were shocked by her ability to cover up the news so well and for so long. While Dixon decided to keep the co-author to the pregnancy strictly anonymous, she happily shared to have moved on from Scrappy with a man who treats her rightfully.According to BOSSIP, the mother recently gave birth to her twin babies, two beautiful baby girls. The reality television star broke the news via her official Instagram account with a photo of herself at the height of her pregnancy. The beautiful image shows the now mother-of-three with painted art over her pregnant belly and flawless makeup to match.

The caption tied to the post states: “Today was one of the most difficult days of my life. I have been blessed with two beautiful baby girls but to have to leave them just tore me apart. 🙏🏽🙏🏽Praying they can come home sooner than later. Im missing them so much already.” Indeed, BOSSIP further reports that Erica had to leave her daughters at the hospital until they were prepared to come home. Either way, congratulations to Erica Dixon!

