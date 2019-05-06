5 reads Leave a comment
The reality TV star was blessed with two baby girls.
The caption tied to the post states: “Today was one of the most difficult days of my life. I have been blessed with two beautiful baby girls but to have to leave them just tore me apart. Praying they can come home sooner than later. Im missing them so much already.” Indeed, BOSSIP further reports that Erica had to leave her daughters at the hospital until they were prepared to come home. Either way, congratulations to Erica Dixon!
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star Erica Dixon Gives Birth To Twins was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
