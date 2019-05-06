Usher Settles Herpes Lawsuit For $20 Million

$20 Million is a lot of money Usher baby…

It would appear that Usher’s $20 million lawsuit, in which Laura Helm accused the “Confessions Part II” singer of exposing her to herpes, is finally behind him.

It’s been reported that with an “amiable resolution” in place, both sides have reached a settlement and the case has been dismissed. Terms were not disclosed.

Of particular note, the dismissal was filed with prejudice—meaning it can’t be refiled, which is typically the case when a financial settlement is agreed upon.

Helm was one of a number of women—and a man—to sue the singer back in 2017 for knowingly exposing them to herpes. Initially she sued for $10 million before emotional harm and punitive damages doubled that sum to $20 million.