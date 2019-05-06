Gayle King has co-anchored CBS News’ CBS This Morning since 2012 and her presence on the show now comes with a well-deserved raise. The veteran journalist doubled her salary with CBS News with reports saying she will take in $11 million annually with potential she might be earning far more.

Page Six reports:

Amid a massive overhaul of CBS’ morning show and evening news broadcasts, King will continue to host “CBS This Morning,” as we first reported.

We’re told her new deal is a huge boost from her current $5 million a year.

One network insider said King could be making even more.

As we reported, King — who toyed with leaving the network — went into the negotiations for her new salary looking for “Stephanopoulos money,” a reference to George Stephanopoulos’ recent ABC deal worth between $15 million and $18 million.

King’s BFF Oprah Winfrey this week revealed she had told King to go for broke.

Big congrats are in order for Gayle King.

—

Photo:

Gayle King Scores $11M Pay Upgrade With CBS News was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: