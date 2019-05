There was a shooting in Avondale over the weekend that left one person injured.

The suspect is unknown and still on the run.

The victims were taken to the hospital… The police are still investigating at this time.

As more details come in I will let you know about them. (FOX19)

Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves One Injured was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 5 hours ago

