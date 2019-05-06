Feature Story
[WATCH] Hulu Drops Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3

Season 3 Returns June 5th to Hulu

Blessed be the fight. Hulu has released the official trailer for the 3rd season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

We left off at the ends of season 2 with June almost making it to freedom but she changes her mind.  Why?  Because she cannot leave her daughter behind!

So it appears season 3 picks up with June’s return to Gilead but it doesn’t look pretty.

The Handmaid’s Tale returns to Hulu June 5.   Get it?  June

 

[WATCH] Hulu Drops Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

