Weather Impacts your Health

Weather may have effect on your health. There are cases of people getting aches in their knees and head when it is about to rain. Professionals say this is caused by barometric pressure. This causes your nerves to react. Human nerves are made to react when the barometric pressure rises and atmospheric pressure lowers.

Facts found by 10 TV said “In the study in Japan, it was a drop in about 5 to 10 hPa – which is hundred-pascal units – in pressure seemed to be the trigger for people having migraines,” said Dr. Weber.”

They say the best way to prevent these pains from happening is by taking medication that may help ease the pain.

