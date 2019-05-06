Meghan Markle Gives Birth! See The Official Announcement

The newest royal baby is here!!
Meghan Markle went into labor Monday and has given birth to a healthy baby boy!
Few details of the couple’s birth have been release to public. Last month, Kensington Palace said that the birth would be revealed only once Harry and Meghan had the opportunity to celebrate privately.
Harry married the Duchess of Sussex last year in a chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Source: NBC News
